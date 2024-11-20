Harry Styles' 'sixth sense' made him reconcile with late Liam Payne

Harry Styles was there for Liam Payne despite One Direction’s break-up.

Even though the band members did not speak to each other for quite some time, Styles was there for his now-deceased former bandmate in the later years.

Payne, who fell to his demise from a third-floor hotel balcony in Argentina on October 16, 2024, and rose to fame on The X Factor, had a conversation with The Face magazine in 2019, saying that he saw himself "like the antichrist version of what Harry is".

"I was actually genuinely looking at some pictures of him the other day and I just thought: 'I don't know what more I'd say to him other than: 'Hello' and: 'How are you?’'," he admitted.

Further on, in 2021, the For You singer revealed that he and the Watermelon Sugar High hitmaker had in fact got back in contact with each other after a “lovely’ phone call.

Payne told the Huffington Post, "Yeah, I did speak to Harry, and it was really lovely," adding, "He called me because he has a sixth sense for if I'm struggling or if one of us is in trouble I feel like. I spoke to him and it was a really lovely catch up actually. And I've got a lot of love for the man. He's great, he's really, really great."

"I'd love for us to get in a room at some point. I think it would be the best thing,” the late One Direction star had said that time, a conversation, that now, has entirely different sentimental value.