Kevin Fiege shares major update on 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' filming

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has also revealed Fantastic Four's future in the MCU

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has given an update on the new The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Fiege couldn’t hold back his enthusiasm for Fantastic Four’s entry into the Marvel Universe.

“Finally, [we’re] bringing Marvel’s First Family into the MCU,” Feige said of The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Sharing an update on filming and release date, he said, “They wrap next week, the movie comes out next summer, and then all those characters go right into the next Avengers movies, so I’m very excited for the future of the Fantastic Four.”

He also talked about X-Men’s entry into MCU and their future.

Feige said: “I think you will see that [Thunderbolts] continues in our next few movies with some X-Men players that you might recognize. Right after that, the whole story of Secret Wars really leads us into a new age of mutants and of the X-Men. Again, [it’s] one of those dreams come true. We finally have the X-Men back.”

Sharing his excitement on Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine returning in Deadpool & Wolverine, Feige said: “When we first started working on the film for the first time, we wanted to see Wolverine in a yellow costume. I had goosebumps on set when he walked out wearing that costume and put on that mask for the first time. I’ve been waiting 25 years to bring that to life.”

Marvel's The Fantastic Four: First Steps stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Josephine Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bacrach, Mark Ruffalo, Julia Garner and others.