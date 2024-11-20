Prince Harry gets his first tattoo from Jelly Roll: 'coolest thing ever'

Prince Harry just got a tattoo!

In a rather hilarious interaction, the Duke of Sussex met none other than the country music icon, Jelly Roll.

The video, uploaded on Instagram, for the upcoming Invictus Games' closing ceremony, that made the exciting announcement of the Save Me crooner headlining the event, also showed a fun conversation between the royal and the music star.

As Prince Harry and Jelly Roll met at East Side Ink, a tattoo parlor in New York City, it is supposed, as per The Mirror, that the clip was in fact shot in September, when the 40-year-old royal was spotted at the tattoo parlour, who’s celebrity clientele includes, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Susan Sarandon, Ruby Rose and Bruce Willis.

In the opening seconds of the video, Prince Harry was asked, "Take a look around, can we get you anything?"

"No, I'm alright. Is he going to be here any time soon?" he asked in response while sitting in a tattoo chair.

He was then assured that the person he was waiting for would be arriving shortly after which Jelly Roll walked into the parlous, greeting Prince Harry, saying:

"Hey, hey! Tattoos! Speaking of! What's up! I'm such a fan, dude. Do you know I could not believe it when they called me and told me Prince Harry wanted to get a tattoo today? They wanted me to give him his first tattoo? This is the coolest thing ever!"