Miley Cyrus breaks silence on age difference with boyfriend Maxx Morando

By
Web Desk
November 20, 2024

Miley Cyrus has found silver lining in dating someone younger.

The pop superstar, 32, opened up about her relationship with Morando, 26, in a Harper's Bazaar interview published Wednesday.

"He looks at life really differently than I do," she told the publication. "He grew up with a laptop. I had a desktop computer that I shared with my brothers and sisters."

The Flowers songstress opened up about how their approach to problem-solving also differs from each other.

"Honestly, he’s raised our dog off Reddit," said the Grammy winner. "I’m like, 'Are you sure we’re supposed to be doing this?' And he’s like, 'On Reddit it says blah, blah, blah.'"

Cyrus also remarked how there are also many similarities between the couple. “We just don’t take life too seriously," she said of the Liily drummer.

The Grammy winner revealed she's headed towards releasing a new visual album, currently titled Something Beautiful, which features contributions from Morando.

Cyrus explained how she's always keen to make music with those close to her. "I worked with my dad forever. That’s how me and my ex-husband met each other," she said.

"I’ve always worked with the people that I love," she continued. "And Maxx just inspires me so much."

The pair got romantically linked in December 2021. Since then, Morando has co-written and produced the song Handstand from her 2023 album, Endless Summer Vacation.

