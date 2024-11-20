 
Geo News

Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington react to 'Gladiator 2' lead star's lookalike

Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington virtually met the lookalike of 'Gladiator 2' lead

By
Web Desk
|

November 20, 2024

Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington react to 'Gladiator 2' lead star's lookalike

Paul Mescal was in awe when he virtually met the winner of his look-alike competition.

During an appearance on Zoe Ball's BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show, Paul had a video call with the lookalike, who’s astonishing resemblance to him surprised the actor.

The Gladiator II actor, 28, was joined by his co-stars Denzel Washington and Connie Nielsen in the interview.

When the Normal People star met the lookalike, a man named Jack Wall O’Reilly, he exclaimed: “This is bananas.”

He told Jack: “I actually saw the photo, I didn't know it was happening until it was over and I think you captured the spirit of me very well.”

Jack replied: “Thank you very much. I presumed you were at home with your family getting some rest after the long press tour.”

“Oh you are so nice and thoughtful,” the All of Us Strangers star replied.

Denzel then chimed in, telling Jack to “turn to the side I want to see the profile,” as Jack said, “yeah everyone says it is the profile.”

Paul Mescal plays the lead role in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II, which will hit theaters on November 22.

Harry Styles' 'sixth sense' made him reconcile with late Liam Payne
Harry Styles' 'sixth sense' made him reconcile with late Liam Payne
Ralph Macchio gets honest about 'Cobra Kai' ending
Ralph Macchio gets honest about 'Cobra Kai' ending
King Charles exposes his gruesome side effects from chemotherapy
King Charles exposes his gruesome side effects from chemotherapy
Kevin Fiege shares major update on 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' filming
Kevin Fiege shares major update on 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' filming
'RHOC' star Shannon Beador settles facelift lawsuit
'RHOC' star Shannon Beador settles facelift lawsuit
Justin Timberlake gives fresh sneak peek ahead of Knoxville concert
Justin Timberlake gives fresh sneak peek ahead of Knoxville concert
Britney Spears never lost 'hope' of 'reconciliation' with sons
Britney Spears never lost 'hope' of 'reconciliation' with sons
Travis Kelce scared of Taylor Swift's fandom
Travis Kelce scared of Taylor Swift's fandom