Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington react to 'Gladiator 2' lead star's lookalike

Paul Mescal was in awe when he virtually met the winner of his look-alike competition.

During an appearance on Zoe Ball's BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show, Paul had a video call with the lookalike, who’s astonishing resemblance to him surprised the actor.

The Gladiator II actor, 28, was joined by his co-stars Denzel Washington and Connie Nielsen in the interview.

When the Normal People star met the lookalike, a man named Jack Wall O’Reilly, he exclaimed: “This is bananas.”

He told Jack: “I actually saw the photo, I didn't know it was happening until it was over and I think you captured the spirit of me very well.”

Jack replied: “Thank you very much. I presumed you were at home with your family getting some rest after the long press tour.”

“Oh you are so nice and thoughtful,” the All of Us Strangers star replied.

Denzel then chimed in, telling Jack to “turn to the side I want to see the profile,” as Jack said, “yeah everyone says it is the profile.”

Paul Mescal plays the lead role in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II, which will hit theaters on November 22.