Are Gisele Bundchen, Joaquim Valente getting married? Source reveals

Gisele Bündchen and boyfriend Joaquim Valente began dating in summer 2023

Gisele Bündchen and boyfriend Joaquim Valente aren’t rushing down the wedding aisle anytime soon, per insiders.

Bündchen, 44, and Valente, 37 have reportedly been living together for over a year now and are expecting a baby together.

“They’re deeply committed to each other, but there are currently no plans for marriage,” a source told Us Weekly, adding that they “aren’t talking about marriage.”

“They’re in love and happy,” the insider shared. “But right now, marriage is not on top of their to-do list.”

The mole said the duo are “happy about the pregnancy.”

This is Bündchen’s third child and the jiu jitsu trainer’s first. The supermodel shares son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, with ex-husband Tom Brady.

A source previously revealed that the mom-of-two has informed her ex-husband of her new experience. “When Gisele told the kids about her pregnancy, she made sure to let Tom know as well. This happened a few months ago. She wanted to give him that courtesy and knew the kids would tell him either way.”

“He wants to see her happy,” the tipster said of the football legend’s attitude toward his ex-wife.

“They maintain a coparenting relationship that’s solely focused on their children’s well-being,” the source added of Bundchen and Tom Brady.

Gisele Bundchen and Joaquim Valente began dating in summer 2023.The model’s divorce from Brady was finalized on October 28, 2022.