Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' honors late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

Alec Baldwin starring movie Rust paid tribute to late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Rust premiered on Wednesday, November 20, with a tribute for Halyna in the closing credits of the film.

Halyna was killed after being shot accidentally during the filming of the film in New Mexico in October 2021.

The closing credits of the film begin with “for Halyna,” and follow it with her quote, “What can we do to make this better?”

Revealing why the quote was included in the credits, director Joel Souza, who was also injured during the accidental shooting, told Variety “It’s something she said all the time, it took on such a deeper meaning afterward. And it’s like, I can just apply that to life, you know? And if people did apply that to life, the world might be a much better place, frankly.”

He continued praising the late talent, saying, “And it’s not something that she said because of that — she was talking about the frame — but she did live her life like that. She was kind to people and treated people well, and wanted to be helpful to people, and I think it’s a fitting legacy for her, that quote.”