Lala Kent teases plans to have another baby after welcoming Sosa

Lala Kent opened up about her plans to expand her family of three.

In a recent chat with Andy Cohen on the latest episode of Watch What Happens Live aired on Thursday, November 19, the 34-year-old reality TV star shared her future plans on having more kids as she recently welcomed her second child daughter Sosa in September

"Now that you've had Sosa, do you want a third child?" Cohen inquired Kent.

"Yes, I do. I think I'm going to do it," she confessed, adding, "And if I have a third, what's one more?"

Kent shared that she still has 16 vials left from her IUI procedure, which she used when trying to have her child, Sosa. This means she can expand her family whenever she’s ready.

"I did IUI, I did not do IVF, so I didn't freeze my eggs. But I had 17 vials of the donor's 'goods,' and I got pregnant off of one," Kent noted. "So I still got 16 more, baby!"

The Vanderpump Rules star is also a mother to 3-year-old daughter Ocean who she shares with her ex Randall Emmett.

Elsewhere in the interview, she told Cohen that co-parenting with Emmet has always been like a "rollercoaster" experience.

“We have come to a place where we have one thing in common and that is this child and what’s best for her,” the reality star said.

“I’m like a really fun ride. I’ll take you on a rollercoaster. One day we’re good, and the next day, he pisses me off,” she added.