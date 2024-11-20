Mark Ruffalo gets candid on interactions with '13 Going on 30' fans

Mark Ruffalo feels the same way about Jennifer Garner starrer 13 Going on 30 as fans of the movie.

Ruffalo has starred in a slew of hits throughout his career, including Marvel movies as Hulk, but people love 13 Going on 30 the most.

During the Center at West Park’s Fall Benefit event, the Poor Things actor appeared via video link, and said: “Probably more than every other movie, that's the one I get people talking about when they come up to me.”

“People fell in love,” he said of 13 Going on 30, adding, “I love that movie.”

The four-time-Oscar-nominee went on to reveal that the scene where his character Matt takes a late night walk with Jennifer Garner’s Jenna to get Razzles candy is the one people talk about the most. He shared that fans are often "handing me Razzles.”

His co-star Garner also looks back fondly at the time the duo shot the scene. Speaking to People in April, she gushed: “The night that Mark and I shot in Brooklyn, looking back at Manhattan, the Razzle night. That is a favorite memory.”