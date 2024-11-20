Photo: Jennifer Lopez finds new way to drive Ben Affleck 'crazy:' Source

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly having some fun after filing for Ben Affleck divorce in August 2025.

RadarOnline.com recently reported that the multihyphenate has been getting close to her bodyguards while stepping out in the United Kingdome.

Nonetheless, the tipster tattled, "Jen is not actively dating right now,” dishing, “but that doesn't mean she can't have fun."

"She's flirting where it's safe to flirt and of course she's attracted to the guy, but mostly she knows that it will drive Ben [Affleck] crazy," the source remarked before moving to a new topic.

This news comes Daily Mail’s findings about the mother of two that “Jen like most people, would love to have love in her life again.”

“But the one person she has to gis theive (sic) time to right now is herself. If something presents itself, then obviously life and love find a way, but she isn't looking to get into any new relationships,” the second source insisted.

In conclusion, they maintained that Jennifer “is focused on her work and wants 2025 to be the year she gets back to being herself. She isn't actively looking to date right now and is still processing losing Ben again.”