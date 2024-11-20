 
Geo News

Jennifer Lopez finds new way to drive Ben Affleck 'crazy:' Source

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly embracing her single era after parting ways from Ben Affleck

By
Web Desk
|

November 20, 2024

Photo: Jennifer Lopez finds new way to drive Ben Affleck crazy: Source
Photo: Jennifer Lopez finds new way to drive Ben Affleck 'crazy:' Source

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly having some fun after filing for Ben Affleck divorce in August 2025.

RadarOnline.com recently reported that the multihyphenate has been getting close to her bodyguards while stepping out in the United Kingdome.

Nonetheless, the tipster tattled, "Jen is not actively dating right now,” dishing, “but that doesn't mean she can't have fun."

"She's flirting where it's safe to flirt and of course she's attracted to the guy, but mostly she knows that it will drive Ben [Affleck] crazy," the source remarked before moving to a new topic.

This news comes Daily Mail’s findings about the mother of two that “Jen like most people, would love to have love in her life again.”

“But the one person she has to gis theive (sic) time to right now is herself. If something presents itself, then obviously life and love find a way, but she isn't looking to get into any new relationships,” the second source insisted.

In conclusion, they maintained that Jennifer “is focused on her work and wants 2025 to be the year she gets back to being herself. She isn't actively looking to date right now and is still processing losing Ben again.”

Cher reveals being 'manhandled' by Sonny Bono
Cher reveals being 'manhandled' by Sonny Bono
Adele's worst nightmare to come true affecting her career: Source
Adele's worst nightmare to come true affecting her career: Source
Cher unveils 'juicy new love triangle' amid marriage to Greg Allman
Cher unveils 'juicy new love triangle' amid marriage to Greg Allman
Jaleel White sends heartfelt note to Will Smith after fallout
Jaleel White sends heartfelt note to Will Smith after fallout
Mark Wahlberg recalls panic attacks as a dad
Mark Wahlberg recalls panic attacks as a dad
Mark Ruffalo gets candid on interactions with '13 Going on 30' fans video
Mark Ruffalo gets candid on interactions with '13 Going on 30' fans
Travis, Jason Kelce shares rare family holiday tradition
Travis, Jason Kelce shares rare family holiday tradition
Prince Harry gets his first tattoo from Jelly Roll: 'coolest thing ever' video
Prince Harry gets his first tattoo from Jelly Roll: 'coolest thing ever'