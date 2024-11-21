 
Geo News

Jaleel White sends heartfelt note to Will Smith after fallout

Jaleel White weighed in on the strained relationship between him and Will Smith

By
Web Desk
|

November 21, 2024

Photo: Jaleel White sends heartfelt note to Will Smith after fallout
Photo: Jaleel White sends heartfelt note to Will Smith after fallout

Jaleel White made an interesting confession about Jada Pinkette’s husband, Will Smith.

In a new chat with Us Weekly about his memoir, Growing Up Urkel, Jaleel weighed in on his fallout with Will Smith.

"What's weird is when you cross paths in our business, you never quite know how much or how little a moment meant to each other,” he began.

“And that can kind of play with your brain," he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that his memoir was recently released on Tuesday.

"It didn't go nearly the way I thought it was going to go with the things that I said about my interactions with Will," the 47-year-old confessed.

Nonetheless, he shared a noted for his former pal, "I just always want Will to know — and I'm not sure he ever did — how much I admired his forging ahead.”

“I saw it coming before the rest of America got a chance to see it coming. I could see it coming in NBA All-Star Stay in School Jam and would think, 'This dude's freaking energy is huge in the room,'” he also noted.

In conclusion, Jaleel remarked, “And you wouldn't necessarily get credit for that when you're a kid."

Cher reveals being 'manhandled' by Sonny Bono
Cher reveals being 'manhandled' by Sonny Bono
Adele's worst nightmare to come true affecting her career: Source
Adele's worst nightmare to come true affecting her career: Source
Cher unveils 'juicy new love triangle' amid marriage to Greg Allman
Cher unveils 'juicy new love triangle' amid marriage to Greg Allman
Mark Wahlberg recalls panic attacks as a dad
Mark Wahlberg recalls panic attacks as a dad
Jennifer Lopez finds new way to drive Ben Affleck 'crazy:' Source
Jennifer Lopez finds new way to drive Ben Affleck 'crazy:' Source
Mark Ruffalo gets candid on interactions with '13 Going on 30' fans video
Mark Ruffalo gets candid on interactions with '13 Going on 30' fans
Travis, Jason Kelce shares rare family holiday tradition
Travis, Jason Kelce shares rare family holiday tradition
Prince Harry gets his first tattoo from Jelly Roll: 'coolest thing ever' video
Prince Harry gets his first tattoo from Jelly Roll: 'coolest thing ever'