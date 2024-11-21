Photo: Jaleel White sends heartfelt note to Will Smith after fallout

Jaleel White made an interesting confession about Jada Pinkette’s husband, Will Smith.

In a new chat with Us Weekly about his memoir, Growing Up Urkel, Jaleel weighed in on his fallout with Will Smith.

"What's weird is when you cross paths in our business, you never quite know how much or how little a moment meant to each other,” he began.

“And that can kind of play with your brain," he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that his memoir was recently released on Tuesday.

"It didn't go nearly the way I thought it was going to go with the things that I said about my interactions with Will," the 47-year-old confessed.

Nonetheless, he shared a noted for his former pal, "I just always want Will to know — and I'm not sure he ever did — how much I admired his forging ahead.”

“I saw it coming before the rest of America got a chance to see it coming. I could see it coming in NBA All-Star Stay in School Jam and would think, 'This dude's freaking energy is huge in the room,'” he also noted.

In conclusion, Jaleel remarked, “And you wouldn't necessarily get credit for that when you're a kid."