Photo: Jennifer Lopez did not want to divorce Ben Affleck: Source

Jennifer Lopez was seemingly forced to file for divorce from husband of two years, Ben Affleck.

"She didn't want this divorce, but Ben's always been the type to run from his problems,” a RadarOnline source claimed in a recently published report.

The source went on to address that this made Jennifer to say goodbye to the love of her life for good.

However, she is always open to fun and believes it keeps her self-esteem boosted during though times.

This is the reason why she is flirting with her bodyguards in UK.

“In her mind, a little flirting will redeem her image,” the source continued.

They noted before signing off from the chat, “After all, Jen is always the dumper, not the dumpee."

It is pertinent to mention that Jennifer, who tied the knot with Affleck in 2022 after rekindling their romance almost two decades later, filed for divorce from the Gone Girl actor on August, 20, 2024.

Following this news, it was reported that Ben Affleck is already back on the dating mart while Jennifer is “trying something new” by not hoping on to any romantic pursuit.