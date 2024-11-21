 
Miley Cyrus reveals next album's inspiration source

November 21, 2024

Miley Cyrus is working on her ninth studio album, and for inspiration, she said she has looked at the iconic Pink Floyd song The Wall.

During an interview with Harper's Bazaar, the Flowers singer said, "My idea was making The Wall, but with a better wardrobe and more glamorous and filled with pop culture."

She continued, "It's a concept album that's an attempt to medicate somewhat of a sick culture through music."

"I have this heart-first attachment to it," the 31-year-old continued. "The visual component of [my album] is driving the sound. It was important for me that every song has these healing sound properties."

"The songs, whether they're about destruction or heartbreak or death, they're presented in a way that is beautiful, because the nastiest times of our life do have a point of beauty."

Something Beautiful is the title of her album, which she said is in the works with the help of her boyfriend, Liily guitarist Maxx Morando, and director Panos Cosmatos.

The Wall, meanwhile, was released in December 1979 and became one of the most successful concept albums of all time. It was at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for 15 weeks.

