Cheryl bids farewell at ex-Liam Payne’s funeral

Liam Payne was laid to rest in England on November 20, a month after his tragic death.

Cheryl attended her ex-boyfriend's funeral to pay respect along with her Girls Aloud bandmates.

The 41-year-old singer was spotted exiting the Payne's Funeral in England, as per People.

The Girls Aloud other band members Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts also attented Liam's last rituals, and were seen embracing Liam's ex bandmate Harry Styles.

It is pertinent to mention that Cheryl and Liam Payne, who dated in 2016, welcomed their son Bear in 2017.

The pair parted ways one year later but continued to co-parent Bear.

Two days after Payne's untimely death on October 16, Cheryl penned down a heartbreaking note on her social media, requesting followers to respect her family's privacy.

"As I try to navigate this earth shattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I'd like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being," she began.

The mom of one continued, "What is troubling my spirit the most is that one day Bear will have access to the abhorrent reports and media exploitation we have seen in the past two days. It is breaking my heart further that I cannot protect him from that in his future,"

"Before you leave comments or make videos, ask yourself if you would like your own child or family to read them. Please give Liam the little dignity he has left in the wake of his death to rest in some peace at least," she added.