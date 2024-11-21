 
Geo News

Prince Andrew cries for ‘status' as Royal Lodge slips out of hand

Prince Andrew has his pride to feed as he keeps Royal Lodge together

By
Web Desk
|

November 21, 2024

Prince Andrew is reportedly adamant on keeping the Royal Lodge because of his pride.

The Duke of York, who was banished of his royal and military titles at the time of Queen Elizabeth II after his sexual assault scandal and association to Jeffrey Epstein, wants to retain his reputation.

Royal expert Jennie Bond speaks: "I wonder why he is allowing himself to be so humiliated?”

She tells OK!: “He could live at Frogmore, which has enough room for Fergie and the rest of the family to visit when they want. 

“It is close to the castle and it would give him the chance to calm down relations with his brother, so what is stopping him? Status. 

“He is hung up on image and grandeur."

Jennie continues: "I think the late Queen probably realised that it didn't look good to have a disgraced Prince living in a mansion for a peppercorn rent. 

“Andrew was very much in awe of his mother and would have obeyed her if she had put her foot down and asked him to leave,” noted the expert.

