J. Cole on Kanye West: 'He's my favourite'

J. Cole has never hidden his liking for Kanye West as an artist.



In his new podcast, Inevitable, the Wet Dreamz rapper remembered, "He became my favorite artist," adding, "He kinda cracked my mind open. Kanye was the first time I saw myself in somebody."

The 39-year-old also raved about Ye changing how people perceive a hip-hop song. "He just made it possible to talk about your life or regular perspectives in a way that's appealing," he gushed.

Cole continued, "I didn't know how to talk about my life. And then, ****** Kanye West happened."

In other news, Ye has purchased a mansion for over $30 million to salvage his marriage, according to reports.

"Bianca has wanted stability for well over a year now," the insider told Daily Mail. Sources say the Yeezy architect feared her future with Ye because of his unpredictable mood.

"Kanye changes his mind daily on what he wants to do and that house was purchased with the intent of living in it," the tipster tattled.

"Bianca is sick of hopping from hotel to hotel and from city to city. She has been doing this their entire marriage," the mole squealed.

"She's not had any stability since she married Kanye and with the lawsuit she is stressed."

This house was a last-ditch effort to save their marriage because Kanye knows what she wants, which is a family and to be grounded." the bird chirped.

