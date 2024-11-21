How Prince Harry turned ‘hated outcast' in Queen Camilla row

Prince Harry has been asked to move on amid his constant issues with Queen Camilla.



The Duke of Sussex, who spoke about his step mother at length in his memoir ‘Spare,’ is asked to show grace in the future.

Camilla’s friend, Petronella Wyatt, speaks on Queen Camilla: The Wicked Stepmother, saying: "I’m not sure Harry realised how incendiary (Spare) was. The whole country seemed to be taking sides. Harry and Camilla’s positions within the Royal Family have virtually reversed. Camilla used to be the hated outcast; now it’s Harry, and Camilla’s seen with affection. He has to move on from casting Camilla as the wicked stepmother."

In his memoir ‘Spare,’ Harry wrote: "I recall wondering, right before the tea, if she’d be mean to me. If she’d be like all the wicked stepmothers in storybooks. But she wasn’t."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.