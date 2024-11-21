 
Jelly Rolls reveals secret to his happy marriage with Bunnie Xo

The country singer gave rare insights into his marriage of seven years

November 21, 2024

Jelly Roll revealed the one secret to his happy marriage with his wife Bunnie Xo.

In an exclusive interview with People, The country star shared that he and Bunnie have set a rule in their marriage that despite their hectic schedules, they will never spend more than two weeks apart. 

“Fourteen days has been our rule kind of from the beginning,” he noted.

Jelly further mentioned that now they have the same rule with their daughter Bailee too and made it a family thing.

He went on to say, “We actually just implemented that same rule with our 16-year-old [daughter Bailee]. Because we realized that we were going a month or two at a time without seeing her, and I was like, this just needs to be family.”

The 39-year-old singer said about Bunnie that she is “the person you show up to when the chips are down," adding, “My wife loves gothic stuff, so she likes going to the oldest church in town. This is what really tickles her fancy.” 

Moreover, he gushed about prioritizing his wife and family and this shift has changed his life.

“I prioritize family and that’s what anchors me down. My world shrunk when I focused on one woman," Jelly noted. “Everything that I believe going right for me is in the fact that I’m pretty grounded in my family.”

