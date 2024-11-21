Miley Cyrus backs Chappell Roan’s stand on fan boundaries

Miley Cyrus who has been in the spotlight since childhood can understand Chappell Roan's way of handling stardom.

The Flowers singer appeared in a recent interview with Harper Bazaar on Wednesday, November 20, and revealed that she reached out to Roan when she asked her fans to respect her privacy.

“I wish people would not give her a hard time,” Cyrus said.

She went on to say, “It’s probably really hard coming into this business with phones and Instagram. That wasn’t always a part of my life, and I’m not a part of it now."

Cyrus noted that she did not "even have an Instagram password."

Previously on June 22, Roan took to TikTok and revealed the support she has received from fellow artists in the music industry.

"So reassuring and so f****** sick is — the pop girls that you and I have loved our whole lives or have been f****** stans [of] the past two or three years — a lot of them have reached out and are so supportive and girl's girls," she shared.

"To have people I look up to reach out and offer like a friend or help, I don't know, it's just sick and it makes me believe in the world," the Casual singer added.