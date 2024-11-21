 
Geo News

Sofia Vergara branded impossible to date: Source

Sofia Vergara's dating history raised eyebrows in the Hollywood

By
Web Desk
|

November 21, 2024

Photo: Sofia Vergara branded impossible to date: Source
Photo: Sofia Vergara branded impossible to date: Source

Sofia Vergara and her doctor beau Justin Saliman have reportedly called it quits.

The Columbian-American actress is heartbroken after this split because she thought Justin was “the one” for her, reported a tipster privy to Radaronline.com.

Meanwhile, the spy dished that the actress has gotten a reputation of being undatable in the industry.

Reportedly, Sofia "is shrugging it off and” is focused on maintaining her well-being.

She is also “putting herself back out there because she doesn't like to be single for long,” the insider claimed.

For those unversed, Sofia began dating Dr. Justin after announcing her split with her ex-husband, Joe Manganiello, in July 2023. 

Nonetheless, they maintained in conclusion, “But there's a growing sense that she might need to adjust some of her expectations if she wants to find a truly lasting relationship”.

Prince Harry is angling to take the Royal Family's magic again
Prince Harry is angling to take the Royal Family's magic again
Kate Winslet gets emotional as 'Titanic' co-star Leonardo DiCaprio praises her work video
Kate Winslet gets emotional as 'Titanic' co-star Leonardo DiCaprio praises her work
Angelina Jolie reveals first lesson from 'Maria' that left her crying
Angelina Jolie reveals first lesson from 'Maria' that left her crying
Sebastian Stan calls out 'afraid' Hollywood celebrities
Sebastian Stan calls out 'afraid' Hollywood celebrities
Prince William gets emotional in heart breaking admission: ‘I wouldn't have made it'
Prince William gets emotional in heart breaking admission: ‘I wouldn't have made it'
Lizzo seals the deal on Jeremy Renner's lavish pad for $12M
Lizzo seals the deal on Jeremy Renner's lavish pad for $12M
Selena Gomez reveals 'biggest challenge' she faces as actress
Selena Gomez reveals 'biggest challenge' she faces as actress
Ellen DeGeneres ditches Hollywood in a bold move
Ellen DeGeneres ditches Hollywood in a bold move