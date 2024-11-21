Photo: Sofia Vergara branded impossible to date: Source

Sofia Vergara and her doctor beau Justin Saliman have reportedly called it quits.

The Columbian-American actress is heartbroken after this split because she thought Justin was “the one” for her, reported a tipster privy to Radaronline.com.

Meanwhile, the spy dished that the actress has gotten a reputation of being undatable in the industry.

Reportedly, Sofia "is shrugging it off and” is focused on maintaining her well-being.

She is also “putting herself back out there because she doesn't like to be single for long,” the insider claimed.

For those unversed, Sofia began dating Dr. Justin after announcing her split with her ex-husband, Joe Manganiello, in July 2023.

Nonetheless, they maintained in conclusion, “But there's a growing sense that she might need to adjust some of her expectations if she wants to find a truly lasting relationship”.