Miley Cyrus steps in to support Chappell Roan amid public criticism

Miley Cyrus came out to support her fellow music artist, Chappell Roan, during her "hard time."

During a conversation with Harper's Bazaar, the 31-year-old songstress defended Chappell for setting boundaries with fans after the singer revealed that "weird" followers asking for photos with her.

“I wish people would not give her a hard time,” said Miley. “It’s probably really hard coming into this business with phones and Instagram.”

“That wasn’t always a part of my life, and I’m not a part of it now,” stated the Flowers hitmaker.

“I don’t even have my Instagram password,” added the Hannah Montana actress.

Previously, Chappell opened up about her need to "draw lines and set boundaries" after encountering "creepy" followers.

“I’ve been in too many nonconsensual physical and social interactions, and I just need to lay it out and remind you, women don’t owe you s—,” she penned on Instagram.

“I chose this career path because I love music and art and honoring my inner child. I do not accept harassment of any kind because I chose this path, nor do I deserve it,” the Casual songstress added.