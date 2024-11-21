Prince Andrew pays cost of ‘status obsession’ with his ‘dignity’ over Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew received criticism for prioritizing his "status" over dignity, amid reports he has refused to leave the Royal Lodge.



Speaking with OK! Magazine, Royal expert and commentator Jennie Bond questioned why Andrew is "allowing himself to be humiliated" by being stubborn over the property.

The Duke of York’s feud with Charles began after he asked him to move from the mansion to Frogmore Cottage in line with his efforts to downsize the monarchy.

Bond noted that moving to Frogmore Cottage, whose previous residents were Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, would be an opportunity for the “disgraced” Duke to mend relations with his brother.

"I wonder why he is allowing himself to be so humiliated?” Bond asked, before suggesting, “He could live at Frogmore, which has enough room for Fergie and the rest of the family to visit when they want.”

“It is close to the castle and it would give him the chance to calm down relations with his brother, so what is stopping him? Status,” she said.

“He is hung up on image and grandeur."