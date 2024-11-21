Selena Gomez dishes out her plans on singing career

Selena Gomez has dished out her plans regarding her music career.

The 32-year-old singer, who released her last album Rare back in 2021, admitted in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that she hasn't closed the door on her music career.

The Love You Like Love Song hitmaker said that despite putting her music career on hold for the moment, she may well “return to it one day”.

"I think I've done just as much as I wanted to do in music, but it's exciting because I feel like I haven't even started in film and TV," she said.

According to Gomez, music isn't going away. “I just set it down for a second,” she said.

Elsewhere in interview, the Only Murders in the Building star also opened up about the struggles of landing acting roles despite her stellar career.

She shared that she no longer reveals her name while applying for film and TV roles due to being typecast.

She admitted that at one point she was “almost done” with music and wanted to focus on acting as it was “the field that I originally wanted to be in.”

“Music will always be in my soul, but I never really got to spend enough time in the field that I originally wanted to be in," the Emilia Pérez actress said.