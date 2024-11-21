Rod Stewart makes big announcement about retirement on social media

Rod Stewart, who will turn 80 in January, assures his fans that he has no plans to retire from the music industry.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the crooner revealed that he plans to end large-scale world tours.

The Forever Young hitmaker told his fans that his 2025 European and North American tour dates will be his last major projects, but he has no plans to retire.

“This will be the end of large-scale world tours for me, but I have no desire to retire,” wrote Rod. “I love what I do and I do what I love. I'm fit, have a full head of hair and can run 100 metres in 18 seconds at the jolly old age of 79.”

The You’re In My Heart singer further shared that he wants to perform at more intimate venues for his next tour in 2026.

“I'd like to move onto a Great American Songbook, Swing Fever tour the year after next - smaller venues and more intimacy. But then again, I may not,” Rod added.