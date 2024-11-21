 
Geo News

Prince Harry is leaving Meghan Markle's Hollywood

Prince Harry is walking away from the way Meghan Markle runs things

By
Web Desk
|

November 21, 2024

Prince Harry is leaving Meghan Markles Hollywood
Prince Harry is leaving Meghan Markle's Hollywood

Prince Harry has seemingly taken on a whole new image and according to an expert, it looks as if he’s walking away from the old.

Royal historian Hugo Vickers made these comments public while speaking to The Sun.

He started everything by saying, “We've seen Prince Harry make several appearances without Meghan recently.”

“Of course, it's what he does terribly well when he's doing things with football, Invictus games and sport.”

Not to mention, “He's much better at that frankly than when he's sort of talking what I might call California speak, which seems to have been dictated to him by Meghan.”

“So I commend every time he appears, I must say, and I'm sure he's very popular,” the author also noted at one point in the conversation.

This is mainly because Mr Vickers believes, “that when they're together she seems to be the one who's sort of moving the dialogue on.”

“She seems to be the one with the voice and he seems to be sort of meekly following in her wake,” at the end of the day.

“And you know he may not like that so much,” he also noted before signing off.

Selena Gomez spotted out on date night with boyfriend Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez spotted out on date night with boyfriend Benny Blanco
Drake Bell 'regrets' his decision of revealing himself as victim of abuse?
Drake Bell 'regrets' his decision of revealing himself as victim of abuse?
Robert Pattinson set to reunite with Christopher Nolan
Robert Pattinson set to reunite with Christopher Nolan
Jennifer Garner 'no longer wishes' to be in contact with Jennifer Lopez: Here's why
Jennifer Garner 'no longer wishes' to be in contact with Jennifer Lopez: Here's why
Travis Kelce jokes about looking forward to have kids amid Taylor Swift romance
Travis Kelce jokes about looking forward to have kids amid Taylor Swift romance
Jamey Johnson takes over the stage at CMA Awards days after arrest
Jamey Johnson takes over the stage at CMA Awards days after arrest
Rod Stewart makes big announcement about retirement on social media
Rod Stewart makes big announcement about retirement on social media
Ana Gasteyer unveils the 'recorded video' of Sean Diddy Comb rehearsal
Ana Gasteyer unveils the 'recorded video' of Sean Diddy Comb rehearsal