Prince Harry is leaving Meghan Markle's Hollywood

Prince Harry has seemingly taken on a whole new image and according to an expert, it looks as if he’s walking away from the old.

Royal historian Hugo Vickers made these comments public while speaking to The Sun.

He started everything by saying, “We've seen Prince Harry make several appearances without Meghan recently.”

“Of course, it's what he does terribly well when he's doing things with football, Invictus games and sport.”

Not to mention, “He's much better at that frankly than when he's sort of talking what I might call California speak, which seems to have been dictated to him by Meghan.”

“So I commend every time he appears, I must say, and I'm sure he's very popular,” the author also noted at one point in the conversation.

This is mainly because Mr Vickers believes, “that when they're together she seems to be the one who's sort of moving the dialogue on.”

“She seems to be the one with the voice and he seems to be sort of meekly following in her wake,” at the end of the day.

“And you know he may not like that so much,” he also noted before signing off.