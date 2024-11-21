Miranda Lambert pays heartfelt tribute to George Strait at CMA Awards

George Strait received a heartfelt tribute during the 58th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, as a lineup of top artists celebrated his illustrious career.

The event, held at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, honored the 72-year-old icon with the prestigious Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

Miranda Lambert led the tribute, joined by Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson, Jamey Johnson, and Parker McCollum in a medley of Strait’s most beloved songs.

According to Daily Mail, the tribute began with Lainey Wilson’s soulful rendition of Amarillo by Morning, followed by Jamey Johnson’s gritty performance of Give It Away.

Lambert and McCollum then delivered a heartfelt version of Troubadour, accomplished by Johnson on harmony.

As the artists performed, a backdrop of iconic photos from Strait’s career added a nostalgic touch, including a memorable image of Strait alongside Willie Nelson.

Additionally, Strait took over the stage following the performance, expressing gratitude to the CMAs, his peers and his family, including his wife of nearly 53 years.

In regards to this, Norma Strait stated, “It’s amazing to hear these great artists perform songs I’ve recorded over the years. I’m glad I got them before you did.”

Furthermore, often referred to as the “King Of Country”, Strait's career spans over four decades with a record 60 number-one-hits, which is more than any artist in any genre.

It is worth mentioning that Strait debuted in 1981 with the album Strait Country and has been since sold over 100 million albums.