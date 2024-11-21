Lala Kent exposes the truth about her fallout with 'Vanderpump Rules' o-stars

Lala Kent, a famous television personality, has reflected on her relationship with Vanderpump Rules co-stars.

Kent appeared on Andy Cohen’s show Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday, November 19, and opening up about her bond with them, she quipped, "I burned a lot of bridges.”

The show’s host mentioned the names of her castmates, including Ariana Madix, to which the 34-year-old star responded, "We don't speak,” as she used the Scandoval scandal to get a spot on Dancing with the Stars, a role in Broadway’s Chicago, and a hosting job on Love Island USA.

However, Kent emphasised, "She's killing it and I'm thrilled about it. And I mean it!"

Moving forward, Kent also shared that she has not talked to Katie Maloney and Madix since the Vanderpump Rules season 11 reunion in May this year.

Kent, who gave birth to her second daughter in September, also revealed that it has been a long time since she last visited Something About Her, the sandwich shop in West Hollywood owned by Maloney and Madix.

It is pertinent to mention that filming for Vanderpump Rules usually starts in the summer, but it is unclear if there will be a season 12.