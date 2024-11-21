Paul Mescal turns heads as he suits up for 'Gladiator 2' premiere

Paul Mescal grabbed attention at the New York City premiere of Gladiator 2 on Wednesday night in a deep green suit.

The 28-year-old Irish actor paired his unbuttoned jacket with a nude-toned for a sleek and modern look.

According to Daily Mail, he completed the ensemble with shiny black leather dress shoes and added a subtle touch of flair with a single long gold chain featuring a small round pendant.

Moreover, Mescal’s neatly trimmed, trendy mullet added to his signature charm.

He was joined on the red carpet by Connie Nielsen and Fred Hechinger as the trio coordinated in stylish suits, with Hechinger opting for a three-piece olive green outfit and Nielsen adding a feminine twist to a tailored dark gray suit.

Additionally, Mescal, who stars as Lucius in the highly anticipated sequel, recently opened up about the unique advice he received from director Ridley Scott.

While reflecting on his first day of filming, the actor shared how the 86-year-old filmmaker encouraged him to shake any nerves.

In regards to this, Mescal recounted to Hollywood Authentic, “He slapped me on the back, cigar in hand, and said, ‘Just remember, your nerves are no good to me.’”

Initially puzzled, he interpreted the advice as a reminder of the project’s legacy, “It’s bigger than us. Just go make the film.”

As part of the preparation for the role, Mescal underwent rigorous training, earning the nickname, “Paul The Wall”, from castmate Pedro Pascal.