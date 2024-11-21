 
'Suits' director on Meghan Markle: 'She was beautiful'

November 21, 2024

'Suits' director on Meghan Markle: 'She was beautiful'

Tim Matheson, the director of Suits, is raving about Meghan Markle, calling her "beautiful and a good actor."

His remarks come during the promotion of his memoir Damn Glad to Meet You: My Seven Decades in the Hollywood Trenches.

In a chat with Fox News Digital, the director said, "She was quite beautiful and a good actor. As a director, you come in and have this cast of characters. There were six or seven of them."

"I remember we all went out to an early dinner once, so I got to know them a little bit off of the set. She was just lovely."

"The entire cast was wonderful, but especially her, there was just something about her. There was a sparkle, a little sparkle in her eye."

Tim also admitted he was surprised, like the rest of the cast, when Meghan's engagement with Prince Harry was announced by Buckingham Palace in 2017.

"It was odd because she was engaged to somebody else [when I met her]," he remembered.

"My first thought, being an actor, was, 'She's going to quit acting.' It was a bold move on her part, especially marrying into the royal family. I just thought, 'That's a miniseries.' I mean, come on!," Tim concluded.

