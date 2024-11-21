 
Hailey Bieber gets special pre-birthday surprise from pal Lori Harvey

New mom Hailey Bieber celebrates pre-birthday with pal Lori Harvey

Web Desk
November 21, 2024

Hailey Bieber had a sweet pre-birthday celebration with her pal Lori Harvey.

New mom, who will celebrate her 28th birthday on November 22, Tuesday, shared glimpses from her pre-birthday celebration.

On Instagram, the Rhodes founder posted a photo of a glass plate with fruits and chocolate on it. The plate had “Happy Birthday Hailey” written on it with icing.

In the next snap, Hailey, wife of Justin Bieber who recently welcomed her first baby, Jack Blues, reposted the 27-year-old model’s Instagram story featuring her posing alongside her birthday platter.

“Birthday bean @haileybieber,” Lori wrote in the caption.

Hailey looked happy and relaxed in a navy blue jacket, wearing chic round glasses. She smiled at the camera with her hair styled in a straight middle parting.

It is worth mentioning that this pre-birthday celebration comes after Hailey had a fun night out at Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet concert.

During the outing she was also joined by her husband, son and bestie Kendall Jenner among their other girl friends.

The runway model looked stunning in a chic cropped jacket and lace top paired with blue jeans.

