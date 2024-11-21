'Wicked' star Cynthia Erivo gets candid about time-consuming makeovers

Cynthia Erivo is looking back at the massive transformation she had to undergo for the long-awaited musical alongside Ariana Grande.

The Wicked star, 37, recently confirmed in an interview that no computer-generated imagery (CGI) was used during the shoots, meaning she had to sit through four hours of green body paint application for the lead role.

However, the actress-singer mainly looked at the silver lining of it all in a new NBC programme titled Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked.

"When you put the costume on, when you put the shoes on and we're supported by all these artists, it just takes it to the next level," she said on the show.

"Something happens when all of that green in on. The freckles go on, the hair goes on, the make-up goes on, the eyes go on and it's not me I'm looking at, it's her," she added.

Cynthia first gained recognition for starring in the Broadway revival of The Color Purple from 2015 to 2017, which earned her numerous accolades including the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical.

She also starred in films like Widows, Bad Times at the El Royale, and as The Blue Fairy in Pinocchio. She made her television debut in 2015 in British sitcom Chewing Gum and then starred in psychological thriller series The Outsider in 2020 and then Genius the following year.

The actress released her debut album Ch, 1 Vs. 1 in 2021 which soared to the 77th spot on the US album charts.

Per the plot, the story takes place in the Land of Oz and follows the pals as they face life-changing events. It was initially written by Gregory Maguire, with Jon M Chu the director behind the cinematography.