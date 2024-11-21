Kate Winslet gets emotional as 'Titanic' co-star Leonardo DiCaprio praises her work

The beloved onscreen couple Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet had a nostalgic reunion recently.

The duo, famed for their role as Jack Dawson and Rose Dewitt Bukater in hit film Titanic, reunited at the special Los Angeles screening of Winslet’s new film Lee.

DiCaprio expressed his admiration for the actress as he introduced her on stage, saying, “Kate Winslet has dedicated herself to the film and to honouring Lee's legacy for over the course of nine years.”

“I remember her speaking about this to me personally. This has been a massive passion project for her, and it's a journey that speaks to the depth of Kate's passion and her dedication to telling stories that need to be remembered,” he added.

DiCaprio went on to say, “Kate, my dear friend, your work in this film has been nothing short of transformative. I continue to be awestruck, I continue to admire your strength, your integrity, your talent, and your passion for every single project that you create. So without further ado, one of the great talents of my generation, the one and only Kate Winslet.”

“I can't even look at Leo now or else I'll cry,” Winslet responded with tears in her eyes.

She added, “I can't tell you what it means to me. Making this film for me was really about people showing up with good grace and being willing to support me telling this story, a story that could have been hidden from view forever.”

Lee, which was released in September, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year.