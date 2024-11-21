Living in the US is ‘unsettling' Prince Harry: ‘Leaving's now the option'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reoportedly facing a lot of worries in the current weeks and its all because of the results of the 2024 presidential election in the US.

Insight into the fears that surround Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Montecito home, an inside source stepped forward to reveal all the fears that are taking center stage.

They shared this in an interview with Radar Online, and started by saying that the couple is ‘feeling torn’ about what to do next.

This is because “they honestly thought Kamala Harris would get in and they would be friends with the President — this is a hellish situation for them.”

In light of that and with Trump taking officer “Harry's worried about deportation happening, he's worried about leaving. Meghan fears Harry having to leave the US too.”

Before signing off the same insider also offered a bit more insight and admitted that it’s the both of them who are “feeling very unsettled right now, what with everything going on in America, plus all the pressure on them do to well with their projects.”