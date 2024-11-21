Prince William gets emotional in heart breaking admission: ‘I wouldn't have made it'

Prince William recently got emotionally charged in a conversation on Tuesday at Newport, south Wales with people who had lived on the streets at one point or the other in their lives.

According to Hello! it happened once one of the 32-year-old care assistants named Rebecca spoke of her experinces living in foster care and subsequently wopund up on the streets at 16.

This time in her life was also marred by suidical ideations following the deaths of her partner and father, however, while speaking to the prince she admitted “I have broken the cycle.” Even though “I never had support as a child growing up.”

After this Prince William also got a bit more emotional and gushed over Rebecca, saying, “You seem like a force of nature, Rebecca. We need more Rebeccas in the world.”

“What you have been through, you have been through more things than people go through in their entire lifetimes.”

“You have done amazingly well. I’m not sure I would come out of the other side like you,” he even admitted at one point.

For those unversed, this event included visits to other charities and organizations as well.

From the Public Health Wales to Newport City Home, Pobl, Newport City Council, Dick Lovett and Newport Live.