 
Geo News

Prince William gets emotional in heart breaking admission: ‘I wouldn't have made it'

Prince William tugs at heartstrings with an emotional admission

By
Web Desk
|

November 21, 2024

Prince William gets emotional in heart breaking admission: ‘I wouldnt have made it
Prince William gets emotional in heart breaking admission: ‘I wouldn't have made it'

Prince William recently got emotionally charged in a conversation on Tuesday at Newport, south Wales with people who had lived on the streets at one point or the other in their lives.

According to Hello! it happened once one of the 32-year-old care assistants named Rebecca spoke of her experinces living in foster care and subsequently wopund up on the streets at 16.

This time in her life was also marred by suidical ideations following the deaths of her partner and father, however, while speaking to the prince she admitted “I have broken the cycle.” Even though “I never had support as a child growing up.”

After this Prince William also got a bit more emotional and gushed over Rebecca, saying, “You seem like a force of nature, Rebecca. We need more Rebeccas in the world.”

“What you have been through, you have been through more things than people go through in their entire lifetimes.”

“You have done amazingly well. I’m not sure I would come out of the other side like you,” he even admitted at one point.

For those unversed, this event included visits to other charities and organizations as well.

From the Public Health Wales to Newport City Home, Pobl, Newport City Council, Dick Lovett and Newport Live.

Prince Harry is angling to take the Royal Family's magic again
Prince Harry is angling to take the Royal Family's magic again
Kate Winslet gets emotional as 'Titanic' co-star Leonardo DiCaprio praises her work video
Kate Winslet gets emotional as 'Titanic' co-star Leonardo DiCaprio praises her work
Angelina Jolie reveals first lesson from 'Maria' that left her crying
Angelina Jolie reveals first lesson from 'Maria' that left her crying
Sebastian Stan calls out 'afraid' Hollywood celebrities
Sebastian Stan calls out 'afraid' Hollywood celebrities
Lizzo seals the deal on Jeremy Renner's lavish pad for $12M
Lizzo seals the deal on Jeremy Renner's lavish pad for $12M
Selena Gomez reveals 'biggest challenge' she faces as actress
Selena Gomez reveals 'biggest challenge' she faces as actress
Ellen DeGeneres ditches Hollywood in a bold move
Ellen DeGeneres ditches Hollywood in a bold move
Billy Ray Cyrus reacts to Beyoncé's CMA awards snub
Billy Ray Cyrus reacts to Beyoncé's CMA awards snub