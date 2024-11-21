BTS' Jin shows Jimmy Fallon how to groove amid 'Happy' promotion

 
BTS’ Jin lights up Jimmy Fallon’s stage with his special talent

November 21, 2024

BTS’ Jin was recently spotted teaching some Super Tuna dance moves to Jimmy Fallon following his first solo album release.

The BTS’ star illuminated The Jimmy Fallon show with his special appearance on Wednesday, November 20 to promote his album Happy, which he dropped on November 15.

During the show, the pop sensation, who often calls himself “worldwide handsome,” showed Fallon how to do the Super Tuna dance.

The 31-year-old singer taught the host the dance steps slowly without music, and they practiced together until Fallon got the moves right with the song’s chorus playing in the background.

Seeing how Fallon pulled off the moves seamlessly, Jin exclaimed, "Very good."

Moreover, prior to hitting the stage, the 50-year-old host showed Jin a picture from the Super Tuna extended music video.

In the picture, the Dynamite crooner was on one knee, pretending to propose to a fish.

Reacting shyly to the snap, Jin revealed why he penned a song about a tuna, saying, "I really love fishing, but I’ve never caught a tuna. So I made this song with the hope of catching one."

“It is a love letter to the Dragon King under the sea,” Jin concluded by remarking.

It is pertinent to mention that Jin’s latest album contains six songs that too are in English, including I Will Come to You, Running Wild, Another Level, Heart on the Window, I’ll Be There, and Falling.

