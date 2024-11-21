Selena Gomez sees a future with boyfriend Benny Blanco?

Selena Gomez recently opened up about her relationship with boyfriend Benny Blanco.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Love You Like A Love Song hitmaker described her feelings with Blanco and revealed that she sees a future with him.

During the interview, the Emilia Perez star was asked why she's been more public about their relationship.

To which Gomez told, “I guess this is the safest I’ve ever felt in one, and I see a future with this person.

“And when you put a little bit out there, people are not as hungry to hunt you down.”

The 32-year-old singer further explained, "Like, if they hear something, they’re going to, but if you’re like, 'I did it', they’re like, 'Oh, well there’s you, just going to Sushi Park'.”

"But there’s so much of my relationship people don’t see, that’s just mine."

Upon being asked if she feels she has a private life, the rare Beauty founder noted, "I do, because I hang out with people who aren’t really in the business that much. I mean, I have both."

According to the Single Soon singer, she just tries to not give paparazzi good photos sometimes. "But other times, it’s part of the job and you just have to deal with it," she maintained.

Gomez and her producer boyfriend have been dating since 2023. The couple made it public in December last year.