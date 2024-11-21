 
Matty Healy appears to confirm THIS Taylor Swift track is about him

Swifties are convinced Matty Healy has revealed Taylor Swift's track that is about him

November 21, 2024

Matty Healy has seemingly confirmed which Taylor Swift track is about him.

Swift and The 1975 frontman were in a brief relationship last year following the Lover hitmaker’s split from Joe Alwyn.

Their relationship has been making headlines since Swift released her album The Tortured Poets Department earlier this year as it reportedly offers insights into her past relationships.

Fans of Swift, also known as Swifties, have shared their theories on which songs from the 31 track album are about Healy. However, Swifties are now convinced that Healy’s latest Instagram Story has seemingly confirmed the track.

Taking Instagram Story recently, Healy shared Annie Lennox’s cover of Downtown Lights. He wrote in the caption, “If you don’t know this cover, you are welcome.”

Downtown Lights refers to the phrase from Swift’s track Guilty As Sin, which goes like “Drowning in the Blue Nile/He sent me 'Downtown Lights'/I hadn't heard it in a while.

This has sparked reaction from Swifties on X (Former Twitter), who are convinced that Healy is referring to Swift’s track which is about him.

One user wrote, “Matty Healy posting Downtown Lights onto his story and I am reacting totally normally about it,” as quoted by MarieClaire.uk.

“Bro why give him attention he has been trying to get Swifties to talk about him just ignore him he is promoting his new album,” another noted.

