Prince Harry's emotional encounter with indigenous community in Canada

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, visits Musqueam Indian Reserve in Vancouver, Canada

November 21, 2024

Prince Harry was moved after heartfelt visit to the Musqueam Indian Reserve in Vancouver, Canada, where he met with Indigenous community members.

The Duke of Sussex was warmly received by Chief Wayne Sparrow and the Grant family at the Little House, a sacred gathering space where family and community gather.

As reported by The Express, the Little House is owned by the Grant Family, including Howard E. Grant, Howard J. Grant, and Alfreda Grant. They welcomed Harry with a warm fire.

In an official statement, the Duke of Sussex’s office said that Harry "was deeply moved by the warmth and hospitality extended by the communities.”

"The visit served not only as an opportunity to learn more about the cultural and historical significance of the Host nations but also as a reminder of the power of personal connections in the pursuit of understanding and healing,” they added.

"As his work with the Invictus Games progresses, he remains dedicated to ensuring that the legacy of these Games leaves a lasting and positive impact for Indigenous communities, grounded in respect, understanding and collaboration."

