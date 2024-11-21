Prince Harry, Meghan Markle unveil trailer for Netflix docuseries 'POLO'

Netflix has released the trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming docuseries POLO.

According to a report by PEOPLE magazine, Harry described the five-part series as "an unprecedented, behind-the-scenes look into the passion and determination driving some of the world’s elite polo players, revealing the grit behind the glamour."

"We’re proud to showcase the true depth and spirit of the sport — and the intensity of its high-stakes moments," the Duke of Sussex added.

The series, produced by Harry and Meghan Markle through their Archewell Productions, follows elite players competing in the U.S. Open Polo Championship.

It highlights personal and professional challenges faced by athletes, including players like Nacho Figueras, who is also a close friend of Harry’s.

The trailer teases the thrilling world of polo, a voiceover says, "Polo is not just a sport. Polo is a lifestyle. We eat, we breathe, we sleep polo." It ends with "For legacy. For courage. For glory" written on screen.

Speaking with the outlet previously, Nacho Figueras said it's an “honour” to collaborate with Harry.

“Look, to me, it's an honour to do anything with him. He's a dear friend. This is more his project than it is mine. It's an honour to know that I was able to help,” he said.

The series is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on December 10.

Watch trailer of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'POLO'



