Jessica Simpson planning a fresh start sans Eric Johnson: Report

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson have reportedly decided to separate after fourteen years of marriage

November 21, 2024

Jessica Simpson reportedly has no place for former husband Eric in her future.

As per the latest findings of In Touch, the couple have been unable to put their differences aside even after 14 years of marriage and have already given up on each other.

The source close to the couple mentioned, Jessica and Eric “have just grown apart” and there is no going back.

In addition to this, the spy claimed, “Lately, Jessica has been reevaluating her happiness, her marriage and her business empire,” adding, “and she is ready to start fresh.”

For those unversed, Johnson sparked divorce rumours last week when the retired footballer ditched his wedding ring for a casual stroll with his parents on Tuesday.

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson share three children: Maxwell, Ace, and Birdie.

It was reported by a second insider that Jessica, 44, and Eric, 45, are “living separately” and are “trying to figure out a separation without disrupting their kids’ lives as much as possible.”

Conclusively, the tipster claimed at the time that the pair is “still figuring things out.” 

