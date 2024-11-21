Photo: Sofia Vergara seeking true love after Justin Saliman split: Report

Sofia Vergara has reportedly not given up on love just days after Justin Saliman breakup.

Even after getting her heartbroken for twice in a single year, the Columbian- American TV star is reportedly looking for her soulmate, reported Radaronline.com.

Spilling the beans on Sofia’s new hunt for a partner, a tipster tattled, "She's looking, and she has very high expectations.”

“She wants a man who's tall and handsome, who's super successful,” claimed the source.

They went on to say of that the Griselda star is “an alpha male type who will also be a pussycat with her and pamper her like a princess.”

However, the source pointed out that for this, Sofia will need to ditch her “undatable” label.

"Everyone wants to see her happy, but she might need to let go of some of the demands to find lasting love," the source remarked in conclusion.

It is pertinent to mention that Sofia has just called it quits with Dr. Justin Saliman, whom she considered her “love of life.”

Ahead of this breakup, the actress was married to Joe Manganiello, but the pair’s divorce was confirmed by People magazine in July 2023.