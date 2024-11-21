 
Katy Perry's daughter Daisy calls Luke Bryan with THIS cute name

The pop star is a mother of a 4-year-old daughter whom she shares with her fiance Orlando Bloom

November 21, 2024

Luke Bryan has a great relationship not just with Katy Perry but also with her 4-year-old daughter.

In a recent conversation with E! News at the 2024 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, the 48-year-old country singer revealed that even though Perry has left the seat of judge in the singing competition show, American Idol, they are still maintaining a friendly relationship.

"Katy and I text every now and then," Bryan told the outlet.

"Being on that show with her for seven years, me and her and Orlando, we all developed a great friendship together."

And the friendly bond extended down to the pop singer and Pirates of the Caribbean actor's daughter Daisy Dove.

"It's always nice to see how they're doing and see how Daisy's doing," he said, adding, "And maybe Daisy will call me Uncle Luke for a long time."

Recently, Perry released her seventh studio album 143 which also featured her daughter's voice in the song, Wonder.

The toddler sings along with her mom at the beginning and end of the song.

The song begins with Daisy's adorable voice singing, “One day, when we’re older / Will we still look up in wonder?”

