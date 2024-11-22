HBO 'ignores' J.K. Rowling row for 'Harry Potter' series

Since 2020, J.K. Rowling has been seemingly under fire for her views on transgender. However, for HBO, her contributions are more valuable to set aside.



It comes after the announcement that a new series about Harry Potter is in the works, with the British author overseeing the project, which sparked concerns in some quarters.

However, the network remained firm on its decision, explaining the writer’s brilliance and the long, decades-spanning ties they enjoyed.

In a statement to Variety, HBO’s spokesman said its parent company has “been working with J.K. Rowling and in the Harry Potter business for over 20 years” and “her contribution has been invaluable.”

“We are proud to once again tell the story of Harry Potter — the heartwarming books that speak to power of friendship, resolve and acceptance,” the statement reads.

“J.K. Rowling has a right to express her personal views. We will remain focused on the development of the new series, which will only benefit from her involvement.”

Earlier, HBO boss Casey Bloys said Rowling was “very, very involved in the process selecting the writer and the director,” and her anti-trans statements “haven’t affected the casting or hiring of writers or productions staff” for the show.”