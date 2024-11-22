Miley Cyrus reveals Dolly Parton's shocking reaction to 'Used To Be Young'

Miley Cyrus has revealed how her grandmother Dolly Parton reacted to her hit track Used To Be Young.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Cyrus revealed that Parton had mixed feelings about the song.

The singer shared that Parton didn’t think it was “fair” for Cyrus to sing songs of not being young, when she is “young and beautiful.”

“She goes, ‘I don’t know if I like that new ‘Used to Be Young’ song because it’s not fair that you’re singing about not being young when you’re young and beautiful. 'And here I am — I’m like 80 — and I’m like, That should have been my song!'” Cyrus shared.

The famous track was part of the deluxe version of Cyrus’ Endless Summer Vacation album. In the song Cyrus reflected on her past, singing, “You tell me time has done changed me/That's fine, I've had a good run/I know I used to be crazy/That's 'cause I used to be young.”

Additionally, Cyrus also talked about the decision of releasing the song, saying, “I actually listened to that song yesterday, and I was asking myself, Did I really need to put this out? It was one of those things that maybe now that I’m a bit more private, I would’ve kept private, but I’m happy to have shared it.”

“It just feels like a song that’s so personal that it’s hard for people to relate,” she added.