Photo: Britney Spears son takes first step towards reconciliation: Source

Britney Spears has reportedly over the moon since her youngest son Jayden came back to California.

A new report of RadarOnline.com dished that Britney Spears “never gave up hope” that she will reconcile with her “alienated sons” one day.

"Jayden is spending time back in California but does not live with Britney,” a tipster recently confirmed.

For the unversed, the 42-year-old superstar and her now ex-husband, Kevin went their separate ways in 2007, ending three years of marriage, with him being granted full custody of their children due to a lot of personal issues Britney Spears was struggling with at that time.

Previously, the Princess of Pop had not seen her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden, since they moved to Hawaii last August with their father Kevin Federline.

But ahead of his 18th birthday, Jayden, an aspiring music producer, initiated contact with Spears by addressing his desire to reunite and comment on apparent personal growth, according to Daily Mail.

This reunion came after years of Federline receiving substantial child support payments, totaling nearly $5 million over 17 years, as per the outlet.