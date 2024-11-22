Kate Middleton hopes to ‘give and receive' with her carol concert

Kate Middleton is putting her emotions to best use ahead of the holiday season.



The Princess of Wales, who carries out a yearly tradition with her carol service, is using the poori toy to thank her admirers for the kindness.

Royal expert Jennie Bond tells OK!: “This carol concert is Catherine’s way of thanking all those who have supported her and shown her kindness – and of course she is broadening it out to include everyone in society who is going through tough times, and everyone who is lending their help and support to others.”

“I think it’s lovely that the congregation will be largely made up of people who’ve helped or been helped. And I think this is why she picked this theme for the concert. It is very much her event and her opportunity to make it a platform for what she wants us all to focus on.”

This comes as the Kensington Palace notes: "This year, Her Royal Highness wanted to celebrate the many people supporting those in need – individuals who have inspired, counselled, comforted, and above all else shown that love is the greatest gift we can receive. This theme takes inspiration from the Christmas story which encourages us to consider the experiences of others and the important human need of giving and receiving empathy."