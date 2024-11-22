 
Cheryl takes active part in ex-Liam Payne's last rites rituals

Reports say Cheryl helped in the funeral of ex-boyfriend Liam Payne

Web Desk
November 22, 2024

Cheryl and Liam Payne have been in a relationship for two years only but were still connected via their son Bear.

This was also evident at the performing of the One Direction's alum last rites rituals.

According to Daily Mail, the Call My Name singer planned her ex-boyfriend's funeral with his family as she was seen walking behind the coffin of her ex.

The report said the choice of St Mary's Church in Amersham for the service was a sign of it because it was a big place with absolute discretion, according to the post of a former worker for the church, Rev. Canon Tim Harper.

Earlier, she described her pain in her statement saying, "As I try to navigate this earth shattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time."

The 41-year-old continued, "I'd like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being."

"Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our seven year old son."

"A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again," Cheryl concluded.

