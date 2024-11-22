Angelina Jolie puts motherhood first after Brad Pitt divorce

Angelina Jolie set her priorities straight and revealed that nothing matters to her as much as being a mom.

The Oscar winner appeared in an interview on Good Morning America to promote her new film Maria and opened up about her role as a mother.

"It's my happiness," Jolie expressed her love for being a mom. "You can take everything else away from me. Nothing else matters."

It is pertinent to mention that the Mr. & Mrs. Smith actress shares six children, Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16, with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Elsewhere in the interview, Jolie revealed that she used to rehearse opera at home which was like a "nightmare" for her children

"All of my children suffered through my early opera singing in the house before I got kinda good, which was a nightmare,"

While speaking to a Hollywood reporter back in August, the 49-year-old actress admitted that her mom's duties come first.

"I am not an artist first, I’m a mom," Jolie said at the time.

"I’m trying to understand what is happening within our world, why so many things are the way they are. I’m trying to understand how to best be a guide for my children, to make sure that they are good people,” she added.