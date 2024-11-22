Prince Harry brings back ‘old feelings' as he meets Canadian kids

Prince Harry has brought back his old self as he makes solo appearance in Canada.



The Duke of Sussex, who met kids at a school in Vancouver, was seen as free as he was before he decided to exit the UK.

Former Royal photographer Arthur told The Sun Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson: “I must say the pictures of him this week of Harry with those young kids.

"He was laughing with those children and they all looked so incredibly happy.

"It gave me such a good feeling because that's how it used to be with Harry.

"I've photographed him meeting young people across the world and that gave me such a buzz.

"Seeing him with those young people was such a great feeling again,” he noted.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.