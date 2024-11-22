 
Geo News

Prince Harry brings back ‘old feelings' as he meets Canadian kids

Prince Harry looks fresh and happy as he makes an appearance in Canada

By
Web Desk
|

November 22, 2024

Prince Harry has brought back his old self as he makes solo appearance in Canada.

The Duke of Sussex, who met kids at a school in Vancouver, was seen as free as he was before he decided to exit the UK.

Former Royal photographer Arthur told The Sun Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson: “I must say the pictures of him this week of Harry with those young kids.

"He was laughing with those children and they all looked so incredibly happy.

"It gave me such a good feeling because that's how it used to be with Harry.

"I've photographed him meeting young people across the world and that gave me such a buzz.

"Seeing him with those young people was such a great feeling again,” he noted.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

Kate Middleton hopes to ‘give and receive' with her carol concert video
Kate Middleton hopes to ‘give and receive' with her carol concert
'Wicked' director recalls facing difficult task amid filming
'Wicked' director recalls facing difficult task amid filming
'Captain America 4' director teases Sam Wilson's 'secret powers'
'Captain America 4' director teases Sam Wilson's 'secret powers'
Cheryl takes active part in ex-Liam Payne's last rites rituals
Cheryl takes active part in ex-Liam Payne's last rites rituals
Brianna LaPaglia chats with Zach Bryan's ex wife
Brianna LaPaglia chats with Zach Bryan's ex wife
Victoria Beckham is ‘too busy' to make Meghan Markle happy video
Victoria Beckham is ‘too busy' to make Meghan Markle happy
Miley Cyrus reveals Dolly Parton's shocking reaction to 'Used to Be Young'
Miley Cyrus reveals Dolly Parton's shocking reaction to 'Used to Be Young'
Jennifer Garner advised to stay away from Ben Affleck, Lopez drama: Source
Jennifer Garner advised to stay away from Ben Affleck, Lopez drama: Source