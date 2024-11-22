Daniel Craig gives rare statement about daughter Grace

Daniel Craig gives a rare statement about daughter Grace

Daniel Craig always thinks about his daughter 6-year-old daughter first before choosing any new role.

In a recent chat with The New York Times about his new movie, The actor revealed his thought on starring as James Bond in the bond franchise for years, now he is exploring new role.

However, before going for a new project Craig revealed that he keeps his 6-year-old daughter in mind as he wants to spent more time with her.

"I've got a 6-year-old at home," he told the outlet.

"And I don't want to be away from home as much as I have in the past," he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Craid shares Grace with his wife Rachel Weisz.

The actor is also father to 32-year-old daughter Ella whom he shares with ex-wife Fiona Loudon.

Craig is also stepdad to his wife's son Henry whom Weiz welcomed with her ex Darren Aronofsky.

In 2023, Weisz gave insight into the cute father-daughter bond on The Late Show with Stephen, revealing that Grace is obsessed with Star Wars after watching with Craig.

"It was like a father-daughter bonding experience, and they started on the original ones. I'm not that deep into it, but my daughter got obsessed. She kept saying, 'Google this. Google this: What does Darth Vader look like under his mask?'" Weisz told host Stephen Colbert.